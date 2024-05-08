GHIB announces Hueggert Acquaah-Arhin as new Ghana Country Representative and Head of Africa Coverage

Hueggert Acquaah-Arhin

Ghana International Bank plc (GHIB) has announced the promotion of Hueggert Acquaah-Arhin as the Bank’s Ghana Country Representative and Head of Africa Regional Coverage.

This elevation was announced, as the Bank continues to commemorate its 65th anniversary celebrations, recently launched in Accra.



Mrs. Hueggert Acquaah-Arhin (nee Hueggert Annan), is a seasoned banker with a record of excellence and leadership in the banking industry. She succeeds Baafuor Ohene Abankwa, who has been elevated to the position of Divisional Head for Corporate and Institutional Banking across GHIB’s global operations. Baafuor will be based in the Bank’s London office. Mrs. Acquaah-Arhin’s promotion is a testament to her exceptional capabilities and deep understanding of the African financial landscape. It also signals GHIB’s dedication to an equal opportunities’ talent management framework, based on fostering a culture of merit and performance.



Speaking on the appointment, Dean Adansi, CEO of Ghana International Bank said “GHIB has always been at the forefront of promoting an inclusive, merit-based culture within the financial sector. The appointment of Hueggert Acquaah-Arhin as Ghana Country Representative and Head of Africa Regional Coverage reflects this. Hueggert brings to this role a solid track record of performance and I am confident she will continue to deepen our strong links and impact in Africa.



Baafuor’s elevation allows us to leverage his growth record in Africa across our global footprint, as we continue to lead the way in providing access to international finance for Africa-focused sovereigns and corporates, through London. Baafuor’s expertise will be key as we pivot to intermediate deals and transactions from OECD and Asian markets to Africa.”



Mrs. Acquaah-Arhin’s leadership is expected to further strengthen GHIB’s operations in Ghana and across Africa, bolstering the Bank’s mission to be the preferred trade and correspondent bank for the region. Her role will be pivotal in enhancing GHIB’s regional strategies, fostering stronger banking relationships, and across the continent in markets including Tanzania, Nigeria, Guinea, Liberia, Senegal, and the Gambia.

GHIB’s announcement underscores the Bank’s role as a champion for gender equality and women’s advancement in the financial industry. GHIB has a record of strong women leaders in its organization. Presently Ophelia Attobrah (Chief Banking Officer), Janet Mbu (General Counsel & Company Secretary) and Gillian Heggs (Head People, Culture and Communications) are senior leaders on the Banks executive committee.



GHIB is considered the leading Trade Bank for Africa. Since 1959, it has led the way in providing access to global markets and international finance for African sovereigns and corporates. It provides correspondent banking, trade finance, and payments, collections, and treasury solutions. GHIB is authorized by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.



About GHIB



GHIB [Ghana International Bank plc is a company registered in England and Wales. Registered number: 03468216.Registered office: 67 Cheapside, London EC2V 6AZ.] is a regulated legal entity registered in the United Kingdom. The Bank has been present for 65 years in the City of London, one of the world’s leading financial centers, serving Financial Institutions, Sovereign States and Parastatals, Corporates, SMEs and the diaspora. GHIB’s unique status as a Ghanaian owned bank authorized by the UK. Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the PRA allows the Bank to intermediate between international and African markets by combining knowledge of the African continent with international correspondent banking links, to bring bespoke solutions to its customers and partners. Trade Finance is GHIB’s leading business with Correspondent and Corporate Banking, Treasury and Transactional Banking supporting the Trade business.