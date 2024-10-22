Business

GII boss highlights governance deficiencies at anti-corruption workshop, calls for institutional reforms

WhatsApp Image 2024 10 22 At 09 Mary Addah, Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII)

Tue, 22 Oct 2024 Source: norvanreports.com

Mary Addah, Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), highlighted governance challenges in Ghana that threaten political accountability and progress toward key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG 16.

At a media workshop, she pointed to issues like public sector corruption, opaque procurement, and limited youth engagement.

These factors erode trust in public institutions, delay reforms, and compromise public accountability.

Addah emphasized the media's role in fostering transparency and promoting anti-corruption efforts. The workshop, part of a project by GACC, GII, and ACEP, aimed to equip journalists to report on governance more effectively.

