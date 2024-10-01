GIP Targets $3 Billion for New Infrastructure Debt Fund

Source: bloomberg

Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is targeting $3 billion for its third infrastructure debt fund under its Capital Solutions strategy, which focuses on higher-risk assets for higher returns.

This follows the close of its second Capital Solutions fund at $1.4 billion in December 2020, which invests in energy, power, renewables, and transport assets in OECD countries.

In January 2024, BlackRock Inc. agreed to acquire GIP for approximately $12.5 billion, with the deal set to close on Tuesday. GIP declined to comment on the new fund plans.



Read full article