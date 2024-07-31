GIPC launches 2024 edition of Ghana Club 100

Yofi Grant, GIPC CEO

Source: GNA

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has launched the 21st edition of the Ghana Club (GC) 100, urging stronger collaboration between the government and the private sector to boost the economy.

Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Alex Ampaabeng, emphasized the need for leveraging public-private partnerships for sustainable development. He highlighted government efforts, including the review of the GIPC Act and new investment policies.

GIPC CEO Yofi Grant praised the private sector's vital role in employment. The GC 100 awards, scheduled for October, will honor top-performing companies based on specific criteria, such as tax compliance and audited financial statements.



Read full article