GIRSAL disburses GH¢1.8 bn loan to agribusiness – Governor, BoG

Over the past five years, the Ghana Incentive-Based Risk-Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (GIRSAL) has disbursed GH¢1.8 billion in loans at low interest rates to 137 agribusinesses across 72 districts.

It also issued credit guarantees worth GH¢604.53 million to 17 financial institutions, covering up to 70% of credit risks.



Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, highlighted these achievements during GIRSAL's fifth anniversary celebration, noting its support for sectors like rubber farming.

GIRSAL's initiatives have created jobs, generated export income, and empowered smallholder farmers, aiding Ghana's agriculture sector and economic growth.



