GMOs are a tool for commercialising our food systems – PFAG

Source: GNA

Mr. Bismarck Owusu Nortey, Executive Director of the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana, cautioned that promoting Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) could jeopardize Ghana's food systems, placing control in the hands of foreign powers.

During an engagement on agroecology for the International Day of Rural Women, he emphasized the importance of indigenous agricultural practices and traditional seeds, which are resilient to climate change.



The Association also called for a state of emergency on illegal mining, highlighting its detrimental effects on agriculture.

Experts advocated for food sovereignty and the promotion of local seed varieties to enhance food security and empower smallholder farmers.



