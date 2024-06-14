Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Business
0

GN Savings and Loans' 2019 license revocation explained by Bank of Ghana

Gn Bank1 GN Savings and Loans Limited

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

On August 16, 2019, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) revoked the licenses of 23 insolvent savings and loans companies, including GN Savings and Loans Limited, under Section 123 (1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live