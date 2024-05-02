GNPC appoints Joseph Abuabu Dadzie as new Chief Executive

Joseph Abuabu Dadzie

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has named Mr. Joseph Abuabu Dadzie as its new Chief Executive, succeeding Mr. Opoku-Ahweeneh Danquah whose tenure ended on April 26, 2024.

Mr. Dadzie, who previously served as the Deputy Chief Executive responsible for Commerce, Strategy & Business Development, brings over 25 years of experience in various executive and senior management roles across energy, oil and gas, telecommunications, and banking sectors.



In his previous roles at GNPC, Mr. Dadzie demonstrated strong financial and management acumen. His experience includes serving as Chief Operating/Finance Officer for Surfline Communications Limited and Chief Finance Officer for Woodfields Energy Resources.



He also worked with Standard Chartered Bank, where he held positions such as Senior Manager (Financial Institutions) and Director, Commodity Corporates.



Mr. Dadzie's international exposure includes working with organizations such as Codi International BV, New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), Societe Generale, Total Petroleum Services, and UBS Trading floor.

He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (Finance) and a Master of Science degree in General Management from Nyenrode Business Universiteit, as well as a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Chemical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology.



GNPC's statement noted that arrangements are underway for Mr. Dadzie to engage with all stakeholders in the coming months.



His appointment comes at a crucial time for the corporation and the petroleum industry in Ghana, as it seeks to navigate evolving challenges and opportunities.