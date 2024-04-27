GNPC's Skilled Artisan Programme trains 210 youth in Greater Accra

Graduates of the GNPC Skilled Artisan Programme

Around 210 young individuals hailing from different districts, municipalities, and metropolitan assemblies within the Greater Accra region have recently completed the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Skilled Artisan Programme, marking a significant step in addressing youth unemployment and poverty.

In collaboration with the Aseda Foundation, GNPC initiated the programme as part of the government's broader efforts to combat poverty and unemployment among the youth. The beneficiaries underwent comprehensive training in various skill sets, ranging from steel bending to bakery, with a focus on empowering them for sustainable livelihoods.



Each graduate received essential startup tools tailored to their specific area of expertise, aiming to equip them for successful ventures in their chosen fields. Dr. Dominic Kwesi Eduah, the Executive Director of GNPC Foundation, emphasized the foundation's commitment to bolstering both formal and informal sectors by not only imparting skills but also providing necessary resources for entrepreneurship.



The GNPC Foundation intends to expand the Skilled Artisan Programme nationwide, targeting thousands of beneficiaries across all 16 regions. Dr. Eduah urged the graduates to responsibly utilize their tools, emphasizing the potential for self-empowerment and job creation.

Chairing the graduation ceremony, King Prof. Odaifio Welentsi III commended the GNPC Foundation for extending its impactful programme to the Greater Accra region. He lauded the initiative for its potential to not only improve livelihoods but also significantly reduce unemployment and foster entrepreneurship among the youth.



Expressing gratitude to the Akufo-Addo-led government and GNPC for their enduring efforts to address youth unemployment, the beneficiaries pledged to utilize their newly acquired skills and tools effectively. They expressed their commitment to expanding their businesses and providing employment opportunities for fellow youth.