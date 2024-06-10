Business

GOIL maintains dividend despite 56% profit decline amid rising costs

GOIL A GOIL fuel station

Mon, 10 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

GOIL PLC, an indigenous Oil Marketing Company, has opted to maintain a dividend payment of GH¢0.056 per share for 2023 despite a significant profit drop of 56%, Graphic Business reports.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live