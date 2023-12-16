GPRTU to increase transport fares ‘massively’ - Nana Yaa Brefo hints

Media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo, has hinted that the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is set to increase transportation fares exponentially based on information she has gathered.

According to her narration, the information about the increment was relayed to her by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GPRTU, Alhaji Abass Moro.



She stated that Ghanaians should expect a high increment in transport fares, which could be double the amounts they currently pay.



Nana Yaa Brefo said that the decision would be taken as a result of the new taxes introduced by the government.



“Let me also say this, I have heard that GPRTU wants to increase fares because of the new taxes introduced by the government. It is not a slight increment too, a very massive one. For instance, you could pay 50 cedis in addition to the already existing 90 cedis charge for trips to Kumasi.



“In Accra too, you could pay around 12 cedis in addition to the already existing amount. I Heard this from Abass, who is the PRO for the GPRTU. If that is the case then we will all walk. So That’s the information I am giving to you,” she said in a video shared by Gossip 24 TV on their YouTube channel and sighted by GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) is yet to officially confirm or deny this.

It remains to be seen whether Nana Yaa Brefo's claims will come to pass or not.



Watch the video below







SB/AE



