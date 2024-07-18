GRA mobilizes GHS68bn tax revenue in Q1 2024, exceeds target by GHS138.6m

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

Source: GNA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) exceeded its mid-year revenue target for 2024, collecting GHC68.49 billion against a target of GHC67.9 billion by June 30, 2024.

Commissioner-General Ms. Julie Essiam praised the GRA's performance despite challenges, noting a 0.2% increase over the target and a 37.6% nominal growth compared to the previous year.



She highlighted the turnaround in revenue collection from April, culminating in a 21.2% increase in June.

Key strategies included a 90-day plan focused on revenue measures, staff welfare, and stakeholder engagement, as well as the successful rollout of an electronic VAT invoicing system and a voluntary disclosure program.



