GRA surpasses 2024 mid-year revenue target

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced surpassing its mid-year revenue target for the 2024 fiscal year.

Joe Ghartey, Chairman of the Board of Directors, congratulated the Commissioner-General, top management, and staff for their exceptional performance in a statement, highlighting this as a "historic achievement."



The accomplishment comes despite the usual difficulties of meeting revenue targets during election years. The Board expressed confidence in the management and staff's ability to overcome these challenges and pledged ongoing support to help achieve future targets.

The statement also mentioned that the Commissioner-General would provide more details on this success at a media briefing next week. It called on stakeholders, including taxpayers and the business community, to continue supporting the GRA's efforts to enhance revenue mobilization.



