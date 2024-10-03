GSE: MTN, EGL, GOIL, GCB and CAL Emerge the Five Top Traded Equities on Wednesday

MTN Ghana led trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) with 36,840 shares valued at GH¢80,311.20.

Other active stocks included Enterprise Group Limited (31,688 shares, GH¢63,059.12) and GOIL (11,833 shares, GH¢17,749.50).



Despite a market capitalization increase of GH¢240.68 million to GH¢99.34 billion, overall trading volumes fell 17.31% to 97,808 shares, with the value of shares dropping to GH¢236,575.59.

The GSE Composite Index gained 6.05 points, closing at 4,375.49, with a Year-To-Date (YTD) return of 39.78%.



The GSE Financial Stock Index also rose by 8.51 points to 2,198.88, with a 15.63% YTD return.



