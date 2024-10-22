GSS data collection on Accommodation Unit Survey begins November 1

Dr. Ebenezer Kojo Ocran, AUS Coordinator

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) will begin its first-ever Accommodation Unit Survey (AUS) on November 1, 2024, to gather detailed data on commercial accommodation facilities across all 16 regions and 261 districts.

The survey aims to provide insights into Ghana's accommodation sector as part of the Tourism Satellite Account (TSA) framework.



Over 1,000 licensed and unlicensed units will be surveyed to assess revenue, employment, occupancy rates, and operational costs.

Stakeholders, including the Ghana Hotels Association, emphasize the need for accurate data to inform policy and better understand the sector's contribution to the economy.



