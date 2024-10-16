Business

Ga Rural Bank posts GH¢1.9 million profit in 2023

Ga Rural Bank Pix Mr Tetteh Middle With Other Board Members During The Programme 780x470 Ezgif.png Mr Tetteh (middle) with other board members during the programme

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Ga Rural Bank achieved impressive growth in 2023 despite economic challenges. Profit after tax surged by 141.45% to GH¢1.9 million, while total assets grew by 32.96% to GH¢122.8 million.

At the bank’s 32nd annual general meeting, Chairman Fred Tetteh attributed the success to staff dedication. CEO Peter Acquaye highlighted strong credit discipline, balance sheet management, and a 30.73% rise in customer deposits.

ARB Apex Bank’s Managing Director, Alex Kwasi Awuah, praised the bank’s performance, noting its position among top-tier banks in profitability.

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh