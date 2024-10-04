GhIPSS appoints two new executives

GhIPSS has appointed Clemencia Lila Tetteh and Ebow Nyamekye Allen-Koufie

GhIPSS has appointed Clemencia Lila Tetteh as Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications and Ebow Nyamekye Allen-Koufie as Head of Human Resources and Administration.

Ebow will lead HR strategies, talent management, and administrative operations, ensuring seamless support for GhIPSS. Clemencia will oversee Corporate Affairs, Communications, Stakeholder Engagement, and Media Relations.



Ebow brings over 15 years of HR experience from ProCredit, UT Bank, Republic Bank, and others, while Clemencia, with 25 years in communications, has worked with UMB, Standard Chartered, and other organizations.

Both appointments strengthen GhIPSS's leadership to support its payment systems infrastructure.



Read full article