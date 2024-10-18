Ghana Chamber of Mines bolsters transparency with publication of payments, expenditures, investments, others made in 2023
The Ghana Chamber of Mines demonstrated transparency by detailing payments, expenditures, and social investments for 2023.
Direct taxes from the mining sector rose by 81.1% to GH₵11.55 billion, making it the largest domestic tax contributor.
Mineral export revenue grew 15%, reaching US$7.8 billion. Mining companies returned US$4.2 billion to Ghana, spent US$5.4 billion on local goods and services, and invested US$31.53 million in socio-economic projects.
Fiscal payments totaled GH₵11.69 billion, and the sector directly employed 12,674 people, with 99.3% being Ghanaian workers.
