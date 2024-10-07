Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications unveils campaign to curb fiber damage

The chamber emphasizes the importance of fibre cables for internet connectivity and service quality

Source: GNA

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has launched a “Save Our Fibre” campaign to address the rising incidence of fibre optic cable cuts, which threaten the stability of the national telecommunications network.

In the first half of 2024, there were 5,133 cuts, costing the industry GHS 118 million in repairs.



The chamber emphasizes the importance of fibre cables for internet connectivity and service quality, urging collaboration among stakeholders to mitigate risks.

It plans to raise public awareness about the issue and is considering legal action against those causing disruptions, aiming to ensure high-quality telecom services for Ghanaians.



