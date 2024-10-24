Ghana Gas invites potential investors to revive Cylinder Manufacturing Company

Dr. Ben Asante, CEO of Ghana National Gas Company, has called for partnerships to revive the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company (GCMC) by installing a modern factory to supply cylinders, accessories, and cook stoves for local use and export.

He emphasized the importance of the initiative in line with the National Petroleum Authority's cylinder recirculation model and noted that Ghana Gas currently provides 85% of the gas for thermal power and 50% of LPG demand.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Energy, Herbert Krapa, praised the acquisition as a significant milestone for Ghana's energy sector.



