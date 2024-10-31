Ghana Grows to support 90,000 tailors and dressmakers with skills training

The Springboard Road Show Foundation has signed an MoU with the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA) to empower over 90,000 young people and persons with disabilities with skills in the technical and vocational sectors.

As part of the Ghana Grows Program with Mastercard Foundation, this initiative targets youth, especially women, and those with disabilities, to secure jobs in agriculture and vocational fields.

GNTDA members will gain access to training, mentoring, and counseling. Leaders of both organizations encourage full participation to help individuals reach their potential and contribute to Ghana’s development.



