Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Ghana, Nigeria, and Uganda to face rising budget deficits and increased borrowing in 2025

Designer (8) Ghana, Nigeria, and Uganda to face rising budget deficits and increased borrowing in 2025

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A recent report by UK-based Fitch Solutions highlights that budget deficits will remain a persistent issue for several sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries in 2025, with Ghana, Nigeria, and Uganda being among the most affected. These nations are expected to see substantial shortfalls, compelling them to increase both domestic and foreign borrowing to finance their budgets.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live