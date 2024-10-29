Business

Business
Ghana Property Expo returns to London: Unlocking real estate opportunities

Ghana Property Expo returns to London: Unlocking real estate opportunities

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Property and Lifestyle Expo (GPLE) is back for its eighth year, set to take place in London on November 9-10, 2024. This premier event showcases Ghana's flourishing real estate market, offering a unique opportunity for diaspora and international investors to explore wealth-building prospects through property ownership in West Africa.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live