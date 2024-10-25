Ghana Shippers’ Authority waives time-related charges for delayed cargoes amid ICUMS downtime

The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) announced that shippers and stakeholders affected by the recent downtime of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) will not bear charges for delays in cargo clearance.

The GSA assured that charges related to the delays since October 23, 2024, will be waived if incurred due to the system outage. The GSA is working with experts to fully resolve the issue and has urged stakeholders to remain patient.

Ghana Link Network Services, ICUMS operator, confirmed that the technical issue has now been resolved.



Read full article