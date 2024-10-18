Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Ghana Standards Authority ready to enforce standards to promote sustainable environment

PHOTO 2019 08 07 18 37 56 Ghana Standards Authority

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: GNA

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) is addressing environmental concerns by developing and enforcing sustainability standards.

Director General Prof. Alex Dodoo announced efforts to raise awareness and promote eco-friendly practices across industries, including emission control and waste management.

GSA has introduced standards for water and air quality, renewable energy, and biodegradable packaging while collaborating with the Minerals Commission to ensure responsible mining.

Prof. Dodoo emphasized the importance of enforcing international standards like ISO 14001 and collective action to combat climate change. The 2024 World Standards Day, themed "Shared Vision for a Better World," highlighted the need for cooperation in addressing climate issues.

Read full article

Source: GNA