Ghana Standards Authority ready to enforce standards to promote sustainable environment

Ghana Standards Authority

Source: GNA

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) is addressing environmental concerns by developing and enforcing sustainability standards.

Director General Prof. Alex Dodoo announced efforts to raise awareness and promote eco-friendly practices across industries, including emission control and waste management.



GSA has introduced standards for water and air quality, renewable energy, and biodegradable packaging while collaborating with the Minerals Commission to ensure responsible mining.

Prof. Dodoo emphasized the importance of enforcing international standards like ISO 14001 and collective action to combat climate change. The 2024 World Standards Day, themed "Shared Vision for a Better World," highlighted the need for cooperation in addressing climate issues.



