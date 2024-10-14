Ghana achieves moderate hunger index score of 13.9, surpassing regional peers in global hunger index 2024

Some onion traders in your shot

Ghana achieved a moderate hunger index score of 13.9 in the 2024 Global Hunger Index, outperforming regional peers like Niger and Liberia.

While Ghana's score is below both global and sub-Saharan averages, global progress against hunger has stagnated, with regions like sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia hardest hit.



Six nations, including Somalia and Yemen, face alarming hunger levels, and 22 countries have seen hunger increase since 2016.

Despite these challenges, countries like Bangladesh and Togo have made progress. The goal of achieving Zero Hunger by 2030 now seems unlikely without accelerated global efforts.



