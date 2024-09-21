Business

Ghana government developing new Bill to regulate aquaculture practice

Screen Shot 2015 06 11 At 1.png Marine fishing and aquaculture to be modernized and regulated.

Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: ghanabusinessnews.com

The government is developing a Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill to modernize and regulate marine fishing and aquaculture in Ghana. The law aims to promote sustainable aquaculture practices, address climate change effects, and prevent habitat degradation.

It will also ensure compliance with national and international obligations while safeguarding jobs and food security. The bill, discussed in a workshop, seeks input from local fishers to enhance the legal framework.

Stakeholders highlighted challenges like overfishing, harmful chemicals, and marketing issues.

The Ministry, in collaboration with agencies, aims to protect aquatic environments and promote sustainable fish farming practices.

Source: ghanabusinessnews.com