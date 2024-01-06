Ghana has failed because of ‘despicably dishonest, corrupt, reckless leadership’ – Togbe Afede XIV

Togbe Afede XIV, Paramount Chief, Asogli Traditional area

“The Ghana we have today is obviously not what our founding fathers dreamt of”, the Paramount Chief of Asogli state, Togbe Afede XIV, has lamented.

“We have failed woefully but have pretended otherwise,” he emphasised.



According to him, instead of giving hope, Ghana’s leaders have created a frightening sense of helplessness among the populace, especially the youth.



Referring to a statement he made during a courtesy visit by the Speaker of Parliament in December 2021, he reiterated his concern that if Ghana were a company, it would have filed for bankruptcy.



He pointed to the nation's recourse to the IMF for a bailout and the implementation of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), resulting in defaulting on debts, causing substantial losses for government bondholders, and painting a gloomy economic outlook.

In his view, the nation has been brought to the brink by “despicably dishonest, corrupt, reckless, arrogant, and divisive leadership”.



He says Ghanaians are also victims of bad fiscal and monetary policies.



Thankfully, he attributed the nation’s relative peace and stability to the resilience and patience of Ghanaians, and prayed that it remains so.



The astute businessman, stated he knows what suffering is like, and that is why he will continue to share his thoughts on the country’s development challenges.