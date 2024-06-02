Ghana imported GHC166,240,503 worth of mangoes from Burkina Faso in 2023 – GSS Trade Report

Additionally, GHC 154.8 million worth of palm oil was imported

Source: Kasapa FM Online

A Ghana Statistical Service Trade Report 2023 has revealed significant imports by Ghana in 2023.

The country imported GHC 166.2 million worth of mangoes from Burkina Faso, GHC 185.2 million of cocoa beans from Cote D’Ivoire, and GHC 141.4 million of palm oil from Togo.

Additionally, GHC 154.8 million worth of palm oil was imported from Cote D’Ivoire. Notably, Ghana imported GHC 1.9 billion worth of shea nuts from Burkina Faso.



