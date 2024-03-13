Ghana on track to achieve food self-sufficiency by 2029 - Bryan Acheampong

Bryan Acheampong

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, shared insights into Ghana's agricultural progress and outlined the government's strategies to achieve food self-sufficiency by 2029.

Speaking during an interview with Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, Acheampong highlighted the significant strides made in the agricultural sector over the past year.



According to Acheampong, the government has successfully met and maintained its agricultural targets, with the exception of poultry, in the previous year. He emphasized the commitment to continually improve these targets in the coming years. The minister underscored the importance of the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative, which has been instrumental in driving agricultural growth and resilience in Ghana.



"In 2023, we were able to meet our targets for ten crops, except for poultry. However, we remain steadfast in our efforts to achieve food self-sufficiency in these key crops," Acheampong stated. He expressed confidence that Ghana is on track to become self-sufficient in ten food items within the stipulated timeframe.



Acheampong provided insights into specific agricultural commodities, such as tomatoes, highlighting efforts to boost production and reduce dependency on imports. He cited the implementation of dry-season tomato farming initiatives, which have contributed to increased domestic production and stabilized prices in the local market.

"Our production for tomatoes in 2023 reached 450,000 metric tonnes. Through collaborative efforts with stakeholders, including tomato farmers and traders, we have intensified dry-season tomato farming to enhance domestic production," Acheampong explained. He emphasized the need to incentivize farmers to further increase tomato production, setting a target of raising domestic production from 27% to 35%.



The minister acknowledged that achieving food self-sufficiency requires sustained efforts and collaborative partnerships across the agricultural value chain. He highlighted the government's commitment to providing necessary support, including access to inputs, extension services, and market linkages, to empower farmers and enhance agricultural productivity.



As Ghana progresses towards food self-sufficiency, Acheampong reiterated the importance of continued investment in the agricultural sector and urged all stakeholders to work together towards realizing this shared vision of food security and prosperity for the nation.