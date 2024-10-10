Ghana outperformed inflation target under the IMF programme – Finance Minister

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Ghana outperformed inflation target under the IMF programme

Ghana has successfully met all six Quantitative Performance Criteria (QPCs) and four Indicative Targets (ITs) under the IMF-supported Post-COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG) during the third review.

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam announced that Ghana has reached a Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with the IMF, positioning the country to receive $360 million in December, bringing total disbursements to $1.992 billion.

Ghana's economic performance in 2024 showed real GDP growth of 5.8% for the first half, surpassing targets, while debt restructuring, fiscal consolidation, and inflation management also progressed well.



