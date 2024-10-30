Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Ghana ranks 8th as consumer goods prices surge amid regional inflation crisis

Designer (2)hl Ghana ranks 8th as consumer goods prices surge amid regional inflation crisis

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The World Bank’s Africa Pulse report has placed Ghana as one of the top African nations grappling with substantial inflation, ranking it eighth with a Consumer Price Index (CPI) surge of 23.2% as of mid-2024.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live