Ghana records marginal decline in April inflation to 25.0%

Ghana Statistical Service (GSS)

Government Statistician Professor Samuel Kobina Annim has announced that Ghana's inflation rate for April witnessed a slight decrease, settling at 25.0 percent, down from the previous month's 25.8 percent, marking a reduction of 0.8 percentage points.

One of the primary drivers behind this downturn was the deceleration in food inflation, which fell from 29.6 percent in March to 26.8 percent in April. Conversely, non-food inflation increased to 23.5 percent from the previous month's 22.6 percent.



Professor Annim, addressing the development on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, elaborated that in April 2024, the consumer price index reached 213.3 compared to 170.5 recorded for the same period in April 2023. Consequently, the year-on-year inflation rate for April 2024 was tallied at 25.0 percent.

This marginal dip in April's inflation follows a substantial surge in March, where inflation climbed by 2.6 percentage points to 25.8 percent.