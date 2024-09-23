Ghana’s 6.9% Q2 growth rate proves Bawumia’s economic prowess – Dr Bannor

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Frank Bannor, a Development Economist, praised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his exceptional economic leadership, following Ghana's impressive 6.9% economic growth in Q2 2024, the fastest in five years.

Banner attributed this growth to strong policies, particularly in mining, which expanded by 23.6%, and the services sector, which grew by 5.8%. He cautioned against banning mining and supported Bawumia's vision of establishing a Minerals Development Bank.

Despite a decline in cocoa production, Ghana’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) program has driven growth in other crops, boosting the agricultural sector.



Read full article