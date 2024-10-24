Ghana’s Finance Minister calls for digital payment revolution to unlock continental trade

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance at African Caucus Meeting in Washington, D.C.

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, urged the World Bank to accelerate support for a unified African payment system during the World Bank African Caucus Meeting in Washington, D.C.

He emphasized the need to modernize Africa’s financial infrastructure, highlighting the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) as key to reducing cross-border transaction costs and enhancing intra-African trade.

Dr. Adam called for investment in digital infrastructure, advanced technologies, and regulatory harmonization to transform Africa’s trade landscape, stressing the urgency of digital innovation for economic integration and growth across the continent.



Read full article