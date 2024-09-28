Ghana’s commitment to Africa green industrialization initiative a positive step – Dr Ampaabeng

Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Alex Ampaabeng

Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Alex Ampaabeng emphasized Ghana's commitment to the Africa Green Industrialization Agenda (AGII) as a platform for green economic growth and job creation.

Speaking at a steering committee meeting during the 79th UN General Assembly, he advocated for harmonizing fiscal policies to avoid unfair competition and promote value addition to Africa's critical minerals.



The AGII, launched at COP 28, aims to accelerate green industrialization and attract investments.

African leaders, including Kenyan President William Ruto, discussed collaboration on green growth, industrial clusters, and knowledge-sharing to enhance Africa's role in the global green transition.



