Ghana's ghana.gov.gh platform rakes in GH¢210bn since July 2021

The ghana.gov.gh platform was launched in July 2021

ghana.gov.gh, the state’s one-stop shop for online services, has successfully enabled the collection of GH¢210billion since its roll-out in July 2021, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has disclosed.

Launched with the aim of streamlining government services and improving efficiency in financial transactions, the platform has become a pivotal tool in advancing the country’s digitalisation agenda. It offers a centraliced portal for citizens to access various public services and make payments and transactions seamlessly.



Announcing this at a press briefing event hosted by the Ministry of Information in Accra, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said the “significant financial achievement” highlights the crucial role of the platform in simplifying financial transactions, promoting transparency and fortifying the fiscal integrity of public services.



“This milestone symbolises the tangible impact of digital innovation on public services delivery, economic efficiency and citizen empowerment,” she stated.



According to her, by harnessing the power of technology to centralise and optimise revenue collection processes, ghana.gov not only expedites financial transactions but also minimises bureaucratic red tape, mitigating the risk of revenue leakages and effectively addressing the issue of public sector corruption.



Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful also noted that the success of the platform underscores the growing trust and confidence of citizens and businesses in digital platforms.



It further reflects a paradigm shift toward digital-first governance, where convenience, accessibility and accountability are prioritised in service delivery, she said.

“This achievement serves as a compelling motivation to enhance and expand the capabilities of ghana.gov. As the platform continues to evolve, it holds the potential to catalyse even greater socio-economic development, empower citizens and solidify Ghana’s position as a trailblazer in the digital revolution sweeping the African continent,” she further stated.



Partnership and development of ghana.gov.gh



Following the discontinuation of the Ghana E-Services Payment Platform (GEPP) in 2020, the state entered into a partnership with a consortium of three local technology firms – Hubtel, expressPay and IT Consortium – to design, develop, deploy and manage a one-stop shop online services platform with an integrated payment gateway for the state, known as ghana.gov.gh.



The consortium financed the development, deployment and management of the entire project.



The platform now serves as a shared central point for all government online revenue collection, enabling citizens and businesses to discover, consume and pay for state services online seamlessly.



Revenue collection and operational model

Under this public private partnership (PPP) arrangement, the consortium receives a percentage of collections for their investment and operational support of the platform.



“It is, therefore, in their interest to keep this platform continually operational. This innovative model effectively addresses many of the challenges faced by the previous e-Services platform, ensuring sustainability, reliability and efficiency in government services delivery,” Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said.



In addition to enhanced revenue generation, she said that the platform provides access to real-time data on the actual use of public services at the click of a button. “GRA and the Ministry of Finance can instantly get whatever information they require in terms of daily usage and revenue generated.”



“With a seamless connection between the GRA, Controller and Accountant-General and the Bank of Ghana, each entity can query any delay in the platform’s operations at any time, enhancing its efficiency. It has facilitated predictability, enhanced transparency, reduced corruption and provided data for planning purposes as well. GRA can effectively predict its annual revenue and make accurate projections about its targets every year now,” Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful stated.



The system encompasses all banks, savings and loans companies as well as rural and community banks. It is integrated with electronic payment methods and mobile money operators. All transactions made through the system are automatically directed to the Consolidated Fund by the close of each day.