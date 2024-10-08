Ghana’s non-traditional exports soar

GEPA is committed to supporting women in exports through the SheTrades Ghana Hub

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has reported an 11.75% increase in Non-Traditional Exports (NTEs) for 2023, reaching $3.944 billion, up from $3.531 billion in 2022.

CEO Dr. Afua Asabea Asare I attributed this growth to strategic initiatives, including alignment with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Coconut Revitalisation Programme, which has distributed one million disease-tolerant coconut seedlings.



Key contributors to NTE revenue included iron and steel products, cocoa paste, and cashew nuts.

GEPA is committed to supporting women in exports through the SheTrades Ghana Hub and promoting economic diversification and growth.



