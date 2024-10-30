Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Ghana’s power crisis deepens as gas supply curtailed over mounting debts

ECG E1680232000334 Ezgif.png Ghana’s power crisis deepens as gas supply curtailed over mounting debts

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: norvanreports.com

Ghana’s electricity sector is facing disruptions due to reduced gas supplies from ENI, which cut its supply from 246 mmscfd to 170-180 mmscfd over unpaid debts exceeding $200 million.

The government has repaid less than 5% of this amount, raising concerns about economic stability.

Compounded by technical issues at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant and unpaid debts owed to the West African Gas Pipeline Company, Independent Power Producers have started to withdraw services, straining Ghana's Volta River Authority.

Experts warn that without immediate intervention, Ghana risks severe power shortages, reminiscent of the country’s past "dumsor" crises.

Read full article

Source: norvanreports.com