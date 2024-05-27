Ghana’s trade surplus remains pressured by low cocoa output

The revenue from cocoa exports have been on the decline

Source: Bloomberg

Ghana's trade surplus narrowed in the first four months after revenue from cocoa exports declined.

The trade gap for the period ending April decreased by 47% from a year earlier to $744.3 million, Bank of Ghana said in a summary of economic and financial data.

This is the sixth straight month that the trade balance of the world’s second-biggest cocoa producer failed to expand compared with the previous year, according to the data.



