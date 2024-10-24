Business

Ghana saves $12 Billion through Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, says Finance Minister

57909j Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, disclosed that the successful implementation of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) has saved the country an impressive $12 billion. He made these remarks during a panel discussion at the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, held on Wednesday, October 23.

