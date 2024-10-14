In Ghana, the Ghana Co-operative Credit Unions Association (CUA) serves over 1.7 million members

International Credit Union (ICU) Day 2024, themed “One World Through Cooperative Finance,” will be celebrated in Ghana on October 19 at the University of Cape Coast.

This global event highlights the crucial role of credit unions in promoting financial inclusion and empowering communities. Since 1948, ICU Day has recognized the impact of cooperative financial services in improving lives.

In Ghana, the Ghana Co-operative Credit Unions Association (CUA) serves over 1.7 million members. The event will feature speakers, including Hon. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah and Hon. Justina Marigold Assan, discussing how credit unions drive inclusive development.



Read full article