Ghana to host African Oil Week Conference, exhibition September 2025

Minister of State at the Energy Ministry, Herbert Krapa

Ghana will host the 30th African Oil Week (AOW) conference, networking, and exhibition in September 2025, marking the event's first move from Cape Town, South Africa.

The prestigious gathering attracts over 1,600 delegates from 70 countries, including government officials, investors, and industry professionals.



The announcement was made by African Petroleum Producers’ Association (APPO) Secretary General Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, with Ghana's Minister of State, Herbert Krapa, expressing excitement and government commitment.

AOW 2025 aims to foster energy development and sustainable growth in Africa, supported by event organizers Sankofa Events and other stakeholders.



Read full article