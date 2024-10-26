Ghana to host largest exhibition of power electrical and energy products and technology

The Power Energy Ghana Exhibition, taking place from November 6–8, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Center, is organized by BIG4SURE EVENTS FZCO UAE and Wegvoraus Exhibitions, with support from Ghana's Ministry of Energy and other key stakeholders.

This third edition will feature nearly 100 exhibitors from various countries, showcasing power and electrical energy products like transformers, solar panels, and generators.

A co-located conference on Lighting, Energy Efficiency, and Smart Home Solutions will also occur, facilitating discussions and partnerships to enhance Ghana's power sector and support the government's industrial infrastructure goals.



