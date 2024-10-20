Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Ghana to launch national credit scoring system on November 7

Credit Score Credit Score Credit Score Credit Score Credit Score Credit Score The credit scoring system will allow individuals with a Ghana Card to make purchases on credit

Sun, 20 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana will officially launch a national credit scoring system on November 7, 2024, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at improving citizens’ access to credit.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live