Ghana to launch the first phase of the Green Finance Taxonomy at 2024 SDGs investment fair

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance

Ghana will launch its first Green Finance Taxonomy at the 2024 SDGs Investment Fair on October 9.

This framework will guide investments toward sustainable projects, supporting low-carbon growth and climate action under the Paris Agreement.



The event, themed “Unlocking Green Growth: Financing the Future through Sustainable Investments,” will bring together stakeholders from the financial sector, government, and international partners.

The taxonomy identifies sustainable activities and establishes criteria for renewable energy, urban development, and climate resilience projects.



The phased rollout includes fiscal incentives and aims to transition carbon-intensive sectors toward greener practices.



