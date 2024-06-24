Ghanaian-Owned US Company starts factory in Kumasi

Ella Livingston Pinamang seeking blessings from Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Ella Livingston Pinamang, CEO of Cocoa Asante, a luxury chocolate brand in the USA, has planned to establish a branch in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Ghana.

Inspired by her family's cocoa farming background, she aims to add value to Ghanaian cocoa beans by setting up a factory in Abira.



Seeking blessings from Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, she envisions job creation, wealth generation, and infrastructural development in Ghana.

Livingston, a teacher turned entrepreneur, started Cocoa Asante in 2018, driven by her desire to see her family's legacy benefit from the production and manufacturing of chocolate.



