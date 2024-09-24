Business

Global Media Alliance hosts Employees Day, fostering collaboration and fun

GLOBAL M A Ezgif.png The day concluded with a group photo, celebrating the strong team spirit

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: thebftonline.com

Global Media Alliance (GMA) Group recently hosted an Employee’s Day at Laboma Beach, Accra, for staff from Happy FM, YFM, YTV, Silverbird Cinemas, and other GMA brands.

The event featured team-building games like beach volleyball, musical chairs, and fun competitions, fostering camaraderie and collaboration. DJ Nyce and OB DJ provided lively music, creating a festive atmosphere.

CEO Ernest Boateng emphasized the importance of teamwork in GMA’s success. The day concluded with a group photo, celebrating the strong team spirit and the company's commitment to employee happiness and collaboration.

