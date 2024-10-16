Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Global chip stocks erase $420 Billion after ASML sales warning

CSGXB452WR4RAZ5ZQ3GDUEHJFQ 1 750x375 Ezgif.png Global chip stocks erase $420 Billion after ASML sales warning

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: bloomberg

Investors in chip stocks faced significant losses after ASML Holding NV, a key supplier of chipmaking equipment, cut its 2025 sales outlook due to weakness in non-AI sectors.

The company's shares dropped 5%, erasing €50 billion from its market value, and contributing to a $420 billion global market loss. ASML’s peers, including Tokyo Electron and Taiwan Semiconductor, also declined.

While AI demand remains strong, reduced orders from chipmakers and China’s potential economic revival may impact the sector. Analysts view ASML's challenges as possibly company-specific, with broader recovery prospects still intact.

Read full article

Source: bloomberg