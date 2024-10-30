Global gold demand hits record $100 Billion amid investor rush for safe havens

In a significant milestone for the precious metals market, global gold demand hit a record high of $100 billion in the third quarter of 2023, a 5% increase that underscores investors' growing interest in gold as a stable asset amid uncertain economic conditions.

According to a recent report from the World Gold Council (WGC), demand for gold rose to 1,313 tons in the period, driven mainly by strong investment flows from Western investors, particularly high-net-worth individuals. This trend has compensated for the declining demand in Asia, a traditional gold-buying region, where high prices have dampened interest in the metal.



One key driver of gold’s growth has been the shift in investment flows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which saw positive inflows this quarter after several months of outflows. The WGC attributes this to increased economic uncertainty, as central banks and wealthy investors continue to favor gold as a haven.



The Federal Reserve’s recent pivot towards interest rate cuts has further contributed to the rally, pushing gold prices up by more than a third this year and setting new records in successive trading sessions.



Central Bank Buying and OTC Market Demand Surge



The rise in gold prices has been supported by robust central-bank purchases, with countries like Poland, Hungary, and India among the top buyers this quarter. Although the pace of official purchases has slowed compared to previous quarters, the cumulative demand from central banks continues to reinforce gold’s position as a reliable reserve asset.

Additionally, John Reade, the WGC’s chief market strategist, pointed out that over-the-counter (OTC) gold transactions have become a growing influence on price trends. These OTC transactions, typically conducted through dealers rather than exchanges, have been increasingly dominated by Western investors who see gold as a hedge against the rising fiscal and economic pressures in their home markets.



"Demand has shifted this year from primarily emerging-market OTC buying, especially among high-net-worth individuals, to significantly more Western OTC buying," Reade explained, noting the allure of gold as a refuge against growing global fiscal concerns.



Market and Investor Reactions Reflect Shifting Trends



Gold prices, which reached an all-time high above $2,782 per ounce in October, have shown remarkable resilience, with only minor pullbacks during the year. This steady upward trend, with shallow and brief corrections, indicates a fear of missing out (FOMO) among investors. The WGC also forecasts continued interest in gold as a safeguard against market volatility and political tensions, particularly given the geopolitical uncertainty tied to upcoming elections in the U.S.



While gold’s allure as a safe-haven asset has driven investment demand, the sector has faced some challenges. Jewelry demand has softened, as record prices have made gold purchases less accessible to traditional buyers, particularly in Asian markets where cultural and economic ties to gold are strong.

Future Prospects and Economic Implications



As the rate-cutting cycle progresses and geopolitical tensions remain elevated, the WGC expects more investors to allocate their assets to gold. Rising fiscal concerns, particularly regarding the U.S.’s swelling national debt, are also likely to encourage this trend.



Reade highlighted that even the International Monetary Fund has flagged the U.S. budget deficit as an area requiring urgent attention, noting that such warnings reinforce gold’s appeal among those seeking stability in the face of potential financial volatility.



Investment flows into gold in the third quarter resulted in a 13% price gain, with demand for ETFs, bars, and coins hitting levels not seen since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.



The WGC’s report underscores how gold’s position as a haven asset is increasingly attractive amid financial and geopolitical uncertainties, despite the high cost of the metal discouraging jewelry buyers.



Read full article